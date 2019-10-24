The Lighthorse Police Department (Lighthorse) of the Chickasaw Nation prides itself on its highly trained officers and ability to work with local, state and federal agencies to keep Oklahomans safe. Lighthorse officers provide law enforcement services to the Chickasaw Nation and citizens within its jurisdiction, as well as assist city, county and state police daily. The Lighthorse Police Department was re-established in 2004.
The Chickasaw Nation provided direct funding for the re-creation of the historic Lighthorse Police Department and its officers, tools and communication systems. Subsequently, cooperation with other law enforcement agencies has increased the quality of safety for all Oklahomans.
Lighthorse has cross-deputization agreements with 48 law enforcement agencies located within and surrounding the 13-counties of the Chickasaw Nation. Cross-deputization agreements work to eliminate jurisdictional uncertainties and deliver efficient law enforcement services. The Lighthorse Police Department routinely helps other law enforcement agencies with matters involving non-Native Americans within its jurisdiction.
Cross-deputization agreements are important in Oklahoma, where lands under state authority and Native American lands under federal and tribal authority resemble a checkerboard. These agreements authorize law enforcement officers to react immediately to violations of the law and other emergencies, regardless of jurisdiction.
Community outreach and safety is a priority for Lighthorse. In addition to its patrol and investigative responsibilities, the Lighthorse Police Department also oversees a prescription take-back program, a sex offender registry, a confidential hotline, an online tip form and a youth police academy.
The summer youth police academy is designed to teach participants about the guiding principles of law enforcement that serve our community. The academy enhances responsible citizenship, provides positive interaction with police officers and educates participants about the challenges and responsibilities of police work.
The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department includes specially trained K-9 teams. These teams are tested and trained regularly to track fugitives, participate in patrol (officer protection) work and perform narcotics detection. K-9 officers and their dogs are a valuable resource in interacting with residents within the communities they serve. Lighthorse K-9 demonstrations are popular at local schools.
The Lighthorse Police Department offers a telephone and web-based tip hotline that serves southern Oklahoma. Officers staff the lines and answer questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After business hours, tips are recorded. The confidential hotline number is (866) 928-7384. The online tip form can be accessed at Chickasaw.net/LPD.
Lighthorse Police Department has members assigned to special task forces, including the Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshal Service and the District 22 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. These partnerships not only help Chickasaw citizens inside the jurisdictional boundaries but also provide resources to other law enforcement agencies and residents throughout the state of Oklahoma.
About the Chickasaw Nation
Lighthorse Police Department
“Lighthorse” is a historic name given by the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations, often referred to collectively as the Five Civilized Tribes, to their mounted police force. Once removed to Indian Territory, the Five Civilized Tribes created the elite Lighthorse police to serve and protect their citizens.
Re-established in 2004, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department strives to protect the lives and property of the people served, reduce the occurrence and fear of crime, preserve peace and provide a safe environment while working in partnership with local communities to enhance their quality of life.
Jurisdictional territory includes 7,648 square miles and encompasses 13 counties: Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties. The Lighthorse Police Department is divided into three precincts: WinStar, Ada and Newcastle, where 66 full-time sworn officers provide law enforcement services 24/7.
Five divisions and two specialized teams were created to better serve citizens of the Chickasaw Nation and provide support to surrounding law enforcement communities. Divisions include patrol, K-9, criminal investigations, communications and professional standards. special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and the dive team make up the special teams.
Rural Oklahoma law enforcement faces many challenges, due to geographical location and vast bodies of water. The SWAT and dive teams provide a vital asset to Oklahomans by providing resources during times of crisis. The teams were designed to assist not only the Chickasaw Nation but also other agencies within and surrounding the Chickasaw Nation.
The SWAT team provides a ready response to tactical situations such as hostage situations, suicide interventions and other high-risk incidents. The dive team provides assistance in recovery of victims, vehicles and/or evidence as well as water rescues. Both teams assist neighboring law enforcement agencies upon request.
For more information about the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, visit Chickasaw.net/LPD.
