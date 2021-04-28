Though the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges to losing weight, moving more and eating healthier, the Chickasaw Nation LifeRx program is here to help.
“LifeRx is about identifying and changing behaviors that hinder weight loss, as those behaviors create barriers to making balanced eating and activity choices proven to help prevent diabetes,” LifeRx Program Manager Lea Caufield said. “LifeRx is not about restricting favorite foods or whole food groups, or believing a time consuming and intensive workout program are all that works to prevent diabetes.”
A yearlong weight loss and lifestyle change initiative proven to help prevent and delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, LifeRx encourages participants to make lasting behavior changes involving nutrition, physical activity and coping strategies.
The Chickasaw Nation LifeRx program has full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP.) This recognition was attained when LifeRx proved to be more effective than certain medications at preventing Type 2 diabetes.
“Having this recognition means we meet criteria set by the DPP standards to deliver a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program. It demonstrates that we operate a program that is evidence- based. We follow strategies that have been proven to work,” Caufield said.
Through this program, a lifestyle coach will help individuals set achievable, personalized goals. Coaches will help identify problem social and food cues, teach participants to turn setbacks and challenges into opportunities to reset thinking and adopt healthy habits for a lifetime.
The program lasts for one year with 23 virtual sessions. Participants may join each session from the comfort of home, using a web-enabled device. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and meet one or more of the following eligibility criteria, which include having multiple risk factors for developing pre-diabetes based on the CDC pre-diabetes risk test, having a history of gestational diabetes or having a blood glucose test result indicating pre-diabetes.
Primary risk factors for developing pre-diabetes include being overweight, having a parent or sibling with diabetes and getting little to no regular physical activity.
First Americans are almost three times as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes as non-Hispanic white adults.
Those already diagnosed with Type 1 or 2 diabetes are ineligible for the program. For more information, call (580) 276-1843 or visit Chickasaw.net/liferx.
About the Chickasaw Nation Diabetes Care Center
The Chickasaw Nation Diabetes Care Center provides education and medical treatment for the prevention of diabetes and complications associated with diabetes. Medical services are by appointment and require a referral from a Chickasaw Nation Department of Health primary medical provider, same-day clinic provider or Indian Health Service provider.
The comprehensive aspect of the clinic is what sets it apart. An endocrinologist, nurse practitioner, dietitian, exercise consultant, medical family therapist, pharmacist and dental hygienist are all on staff to meet the patient’s needs. With early detection and treatment, diabetes and its complications can be prevented or delayed.
