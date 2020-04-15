The Chickasaw Nation’s LifeRx program within the Chickasaw Nation’s Diabetes Care Center has achieved full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Diabetes Prevention Program.
LifeRx is a yearlong program that encourages participants to make lasting behavior changes involving nutrition, physical activity and coping strategies, proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Since 2016, more than 30 participants have completed the program annually.
This recognition was attained by LifeRx proving to be more effective than certain medications preventing type 2 diabetes.
“Having this recognition means we meet criteria set by the DPP standards to deliver a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program. It demonstrates that we operate a program that is evidence based. We follow strategies that have been proven to work,” Life RX Coordinator Lea Caufield said.
As one of hundreds of diabetes lifestyle change programs nationwide, the Chickasaw Nation’s LifeRx program has approved curriculum from the CDC. The CDC monitors and evaluates programs to ensure quality and provides feedback on data submitted so improvements can be made.
Academic studies have shown pre-diabetics who take part in a structured lifestyle change program, lose 5 to 7% of their body weight through healthier eating and engage in 150 minutes of physical activity per week, can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. That percentage increases to 71% for those 60 and older.
LifeRx is designed for pre-diabetics and those with specific risk factors. Classes are open to anyone 18 years or older who has a body mass index of 24 or higher. One of the following criteria must be met: positive screening for pre-diabetes based on the CDC Prediabetes Test, and/or a history of gestational diabetes or pre-diabetes diagnosis confirmed by a blood test within the past 12 months.
Those already diagnosed with type 1 or 2 diabetes are ineligible for the program.
For more information, call (580) 276-1843 or visit www.Chickasaw.net/liferx.
Science-based program
According to information provided by the CDC, officially recognized diabetes prevention lifestyle change programs can help people prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and improve their overall health.
First Americans are almost three times as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic white adults and were more than 2.5 times likely to die from diabetes in 2017, according to a CDC report.
