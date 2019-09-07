The Ada Public Library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative of the Southeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance program.
The classes will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays Sept. 10-Dec. 17 at the Ada Public Library, 124 S. Rennie Ave. in Ada.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life, help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of tai chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and improve flexibility.
Participants learn relaxation techniques to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow, continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
To receive additional information or for reservations in the classes, please call Cindy Ruhl at OHAI’s Southeast Center of Healthy Aging toll free at 844-754-1269 or email Cynthia-ruhl at ouhsc.edu.
