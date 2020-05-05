Library to offer curbside service

Ada Public Library patrons may avail themselves of curbside drive-thru service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
Library officials said patrons can call, email or request books online though the catalog, and the library team will have them pulled and prepared for pickup. All requests must be made 24 hours prior to pickup.
“Rest assured the library staff are taking precautions when working with materials to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Library officials said in a prepared statement announcing the service. “This includes wearing gloves and a mask when pulling items, as well as quarantining and disinfecting returned items. In addition, the library has cloth masks available if you or someone you know needs one.”
For more information, contact the library at 580-436-8125, prompt 2, or at staff@ada.lib.ok.us.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
