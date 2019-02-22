Library to host concert March 19

The city of Ada and the Ada Public Library are delighted to announce that the band Hungrytown will be performing at 6 p.m. March 19 upstairs at the library. Hungrytown is a folk duo consisting of the talents of husband and wife performers: Rebecca Hall (lyricist) and Ken Anderson (multi-instrumentalist). They have been highly lauded for their work in the world of folk, landing on The Top 50 Best Albums of 2015 by New York Music Daily. They have earned multiple accolades from folkradio.org, such as arriving on the lists of Top Songs of 2015, Top Artists of 2015 and Top Albums of 2015.
Anyone can come to enjoy the music at no charge! Light refreshments will be available to guests at 5:30 p.m., so be sure to come by early and socialize.
‘Feed this Hungry Town’
Hungrytown and the library urge you to bring any non-perishable food items or food-related gift certificates in an effort to help the community. Hungrytown has been hosting such events for some time, and it has greatly helped the cities that they have visited. Let’s show them just how generous the city of Ada is and make a difference together!
