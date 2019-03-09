The Ada Public Library will be conducting its third “Let’s Talk About it, Oklahoma!” book club discussion. Join us at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
This month’s book, “Native Tongue,” written by Carl Hiaasen, is available to check out at the front desk of the Ada Public Library.
Hiaasen doesn’t write simply to make his readers laugh but also to make them think about the effects of greed on the environment. “Native Tongue” centers around the theft of a pair of rare blue-tongued mango voles from the Amazing Kingdom of Thrills and the plans of the Amazing Kingdom’s owner, Francis X. Kingsbury, to further develop and destroy the environment by building the Falcon Trace Golf and Country Club Resort Community. Former investigative reporter Joe Winder, who has sunk to writing press releases for the Amazing Kingdom, discovers that neither the voles nor Kingsbury are what they appear to be.
The event will kick off with our guest speaker, Dr. Ken Hada. A light meal will be served, and an energetic discussion will follow.
If you have been on the fence about coming to the “Let’s Talk About it, Oklahoma!” book club, here are a few points that we would like to reiterate for any newcomers:
• No library card is necessary.
• No purchase necessary for book of the month.
• Books can be borrowed with your basic information.
• The club is a fun group that is eager to hear your opinion!
Even if you haven’t read the book of the month, you’re welcome to join us!
Here’s our future schedule for months three through five for the “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor” book club:
Tuesday – “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen.
April 9 – “Cozy” by Parnell Hall.
May 14 – “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich.
For additional information, call the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125, prompt 2. We hope to see you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.