Ada Library Friends’ fall used book sale has wrapped up, and we still have a large inventory of used materials. So, we are having a blowout sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. All mass-market paperbacks will be 5 cents each, and hardbacks, trade paperbacks, DVDs and CDs will be 25 cents. At 11 a.m., items will be sold by the bag. Bring your own bag, any size and fill it for $5!
Pass the word!!! This is the book sale to beat all book sales. We don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity to stock up on some great books at incredible prices. If you have any questions, give us a call at 580-436-8125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.