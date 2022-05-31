Library offers free diploma and language services

The Ada Public Library has two free programs of interest.
The first is Excel High School. This program allows individuals (25 years of age and older) to complete their high school education online and receive a high school diploma. This program helps students every step of the way, including reaching out to their previous schools to get transcripts to see what classes can be transferred.
The web site for this service is https://www.excelhighschool.org/library/adaok/
The second program is Conversational English. Classes are on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., which started April 19. They are held in the Music Room located on the second floor of the library. These classes will be ongoing, so, individuals can join the group at any time.
“The most exciting part of learning a new language is communicating. People who are learning English as a second language (ESL) face challenging experiences every day as they interact in a new culture,” class instructor Susan Kiser said. “Our goal is to improve participants’ abilities to listen and speak English in everyday situations. We will do this by providing an informal and encouraging place for participants to take risks, make mistakes, and take ownership of their learning.”
Anyone with questions or who knows someone that is interested in either of these programs can contact the library at 580-436-8125, prompt 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.