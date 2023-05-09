Summer might be around the corner, but it’s never too late for spring cleaning! The Ada Public Library is hosting a decluttering event on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 AM, in partnership with the SparkJoy® Program.
Shannon Huneycutt, KonMari® consultant and organizer, is teaching a course on effective approaches for cleaning and tidying your home, based on the strategies of organization expert and author of The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo.
Bring a T-shirt and pair of pants to learn Marie Kondo’s vertical folding technique and leave with a copy of Shannon’s own tidying checklist as motivational material! Prepare for an experience that will give you a new philosophy on keeping your life decluttered.
Additionally, all program participants will be entered in a giveaway to receive virtual access to SparkJoy®’s decluttering guide.
Ready to dive in? Have any questions? Feel free to call the Ada Public Library at (580) 436-8125 or stop by our front desk! We hope to see you there!
