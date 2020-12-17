In its second year of spreading holiday cheer, Orschlen’s is sponsoring a “Helping Hands” tree for TLC Therapeutic Riding Center. Ornaments are adorned with supplies that can be purchased at the store.
Lending a hand
- Submitted
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Evelyn Mae Denney Keefer, 95, of Ada are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Rosedale Cemetery, Rev. Harold Ware will officiate. Mrs. Keefer died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born March 24, 1925, at Greenway, Arkansas to Louis D…
ADA [ndash] Marcela Castro de Cuevas, 64, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Ada. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in McAlester, Oklahoma at 2 p.m. For u…
ADA [ndash] Jimmie Charles Jones, 67, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at…
Most Popular
Articles
- Stratford woman killed in wreck
- Oklahoma at West Virginia football game canceled
- Group stages protest at CNMC
- Ellis' layup at the buzzer lifts Vanoss past Latta
- Felonies Dec. 9
- Stitt announces new indoor limits
- Crash tangles traffic on Lonnie Abbott; one injured
- Firefighters respond to blaze Friday
- Order on the Court: Vanoss Basketball
- Vanoss pulls far away from Southeast
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.