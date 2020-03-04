Lehigh man killed in collision on SH 3

A Lehigh man was killed and three Ada residents were injured in a wreck Monday on state Highway 3E, less than a mile west of Stonewall.
Lehigh resident Weldon L. Rose was eastbound on SH3E when he fell asleep, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Rose’s 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck, pulling a trailer, driven by Ada resident Tyrone S. Burgess.
Rose was pinned inside his truck for about 15 minutes, according to the OHP report. He was freed by the Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
Rose, 75, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.
Burgess, 50, was taken to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, where he was treated and released. His three passengers — 20-year-old Brian W. Fox II of Ada, 29-year-old Ryan Walker of Ada and 31-year-old Lucky T. Weems of Allen — were also taken to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Both pickup trucks were equipped with seat belts, but Rose was not wearing his, according to the OHP report. Airbags were deployed only in Rose’s truck.
Rose was sleepy when the wreck occurred, but Burgess was apparently in normal condition, according to the OHP report. The report cited inattention as the cause of the crash.
