OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders locked horns with the governor Tuesday night after their Republican leader unveiled a plan to slash state agency budgets to fill a $450 million shortfall.
But in pointed remarks later that day, the leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate both said cutting core services in the middle of a pandemic isn’t an option worth consideration.
They reminded Gov. Kevin Stitt that lawmakers control the purse strings —not him — and they have enough support to overturn any vetoes he might issue to force the cuts.
“The Legislature will not authorize cuts to core services during a pandemic response because the public needs its services right now,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in a statement. “The state’s reserves, which exist for emergencies just like this, are sufficient for services to continue uninterrupted.
“The legislative branch controls the power of the purse, and we have made our position clear on behalf of our constituents across the state,” he said.
But at a press briefing earlier in the day, Stitt said he was in the middle of negotiations with legislative leaders about how much savings to use to bridge the estimated $450 million shortfall for the last three months of the fiscal year. He said that amount doesn’t even account for the gap that’s expected in the upcoming year’s budget. He did not say how much that is expected to be.
“Oklahomans are struggling,” he said. “Oklahomans are hurting. We have about 130,000 unemployment. Asking the state government also to cut expenses by 1 or 2 percent is very reasonable in the current situation that we’re in.”
Stitt said he was discussing agency cuts and the best way to protect agencies going forward. He added that it was a good thing the Legislature has been fiscally conservative.
“But also when Oklahomans are struggling, I’m going to protect the taxpayer, and asking state agencies to cut expenses by 1 or 2 percent seems very reasonable to me,” Stitt said.
Lawmakers, though, intended to avoid deep cuts.
The Legislature met Monday and passed a series of bipartisan bills meant to stabilize the existing budget using only existing dollars in the state’s savings.
They contended the revenue failure was closer to $416 million due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a steep drop in oil and gas prices.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Legislature passed the bills by overwhelming margins to protect state services from deep budget cuts.
“In the midst of a catastrophic health emergency, we must prevent budget cuts to public schools, health care, first responders and other core state services,” Treat said in a statement. “The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government vested with the authority to write the budget. We take that role seriously.”
The measures are now on Stitt’s desk, awaiting his signature.
In an statement, Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said her caucus was “disappointed” to hear Stitt had “floated a proposal to cut funding for state agencies.”
Her caucus is strongly opposed to budget cuts to core services.
“Every day, dedicated and hard-working state employees are on the frontlines of Oklahoma’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Floyd said. “Now is not the time to be reducing much-needed resources for state agencies. Oklahoma Senate Democrats call on Gov. Stitt to act quickly to prevent a revenue failure by convening the State Board of Equalization and signing the budget bills passed by the Legislature.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
