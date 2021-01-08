The 36th annual KATT blood drive may look a little different this year, but it will still rock! Join Oklahoma Blood Institute and The KATT to save local lives.
KATT Radio will host its 2021 blood drive on Saturday, January 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at ten convenient locations statewide:
Ada: Pontotoc County Agri-Plex
Ardmore: Shops at Ardmore
Chickasha: USAO Student Center Ballroom
Enid: Oakwood Mall (at the old Buckle location)
OKC: Quail Springs Mall (lower level near JC Penney)
Midwest City: Target (7201 SE 29th St.)
Pauls Valley: Tio’s Mexican Restaurant
Seminole: Seminole Fire Department
Shawnee: Shawnee Mall
Weatherford: Walmart (1349 E. Eagle Rd.)
Donors will receive a collectors’ edition KATT face mask!
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Those who cannot give blood, or do not wish to donate, may get tubes drawn to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the Midwest City location on Thursday, or at Quail Springs, Shawnee Mall or Oakwood Mall on Saturday. No appointments can be made for this option.
In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Over more than three decades, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have rolled up their sleeves, saving more than 250,000 lives. Now, 36 years later, the KATT is still inspiring Oklahomans to help patients in local hospitals.
“Oklahoma Blood Institute is so appreciative and thankful for the KATT’s priceless community partnership,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “January is National Blood Donor Month, and the blood supply has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, patients are certainly counting on the KATT’s loyal listeners to ensure hospitals are stocked with life-saving blood.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector serving more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide. Appointments aren’t required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or visiting obi.org.
