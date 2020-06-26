Ada-based LegalShield has unveiled plans to provide on-campus lodging for traveling executives through the purchase of an existing home, which the firm plans to name in honor of the company’s late founder, Harland Stonecipher. The Harland House is expected to substantially reduce the firm’s travel costs by eliminating hotel accommodation fees.
“The opening of The Harland House is a further commitment to our home in Ada,” said LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell. “It is a logical business decision, but even more so, represents our proud familial culture and history. It will serve as a comfortable home-away-from-home for our executives who travel frequently and is a fitting tribute to the founder of this great company.”
The Harland House, named after Harland Stonecipher, was built in 2003 and sits on 18 acres of mixed Oklahoma hardwoods and native grasslands adjacent to LegalShield’s corporate headquarters. The main house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a detached garage apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Each suite’s name reflects LegalShield’s vision, while also incorporating significant company history:
• The Shirley Stonecipher Suite, named after the widow of the Company’s esteemed founder.
• The Nikki Stonecipher Suite, named after the granddaughter of Shirley and Harland Stonecipher, tragically lost in an airplane accident.
• The Savula Suite, named for LegalShield’s most successful independent marketing and sales associate, Dave Savula.
• The Equality Suite.
• The Freedom Suite.
• The Opportunity Suite.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
