In 1831, Alexis Charles-Henri de Tocqueville came to the United States and Canada at 26 years of age. He spent nine months traveling in North America and was deeply impressed with the North American voluntary action on behalf of the common good.
“I must say that I have seen Americans make a great deal of real sacrifices for the public welfare, “Tocqueville wrote, “and have noted a hundred instances in which they hardly ever failed to led a faithful support to one another.”
Today, that same philanthropic spirit is alive and well in the hearts and lives of many people in our community. Ada Regional United Way recognized two such individuals on Tuesday by awarding them as ARUW’s first Tocqueville Society Members. The Tocqueville Society recognizes local philanthropic leaders and volunteer champions in the United States, France and Romania who have devoted time, talent, and funds to create long-lasting changes by tackling our communities’ most serious issues. This award recognized individuals who have committed to invest over $10,000 individually to improve the lives of the people in the local United Way service area.
“We are incredibly excited to recognize LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell and CFO Steve Williamson as our first Tocqueville Society members, “ARUW Executive Director James Jackson said, “Jeff and Steve set the bar and challenged their employees all to do their part in the 2020 Campaign. With their help, LegalShield was able to increase its overall giving by $80,000. We hope that their spirit will inspire others in our community to get involved as well.”
Ada Regional United way combines the investments from all individuals in their service area and invests them in programs that are making real long-lasting changes in health, education, and financial stability. Last year, ARUW was able to raise over $300,000 in pledges toward programs in 2020. A Community Investment Committee, made up of community volunteers, reviewed grant applications from over 20 different programs and determined how much ARUW would invest in each program this year. But the partnership goes much deeper than just monetary support. These programs work together to provide a holistic approach to serving those in our community. They understand that none of them have all the answers, so they work together to pool resources, services, and creative ideas to meet the needs of our community.
About Ada Regional United Way
ARUW’s mission is to improve lives in their service area by coordinating a long-lasting change in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. ARUW is governed by a board of directors composed of local residents, devoted to ensuring the organization runs efficiently and effectively. The ARUW service area is comprised of Ada, Allen, Atwood, Byng, Calvin, Fittstown, Fitzhugh, Francis, Gerty, Konawa, Latta, Pickett, Pontotoc, Roff, Sasakwa, Stonewall, Stratford, Tupelo and Vanoss.
About LegalShield and IDShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.4 million people. Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, over 40,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/.
