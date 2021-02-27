Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.