Fifteen certified navigators are on board at several legal aid offices across the state, ready to help Oklahomans understand the fine print of health insurance coverage and take advantage of the Healthcare Marketplace’s current enrollment period. This enrollment period is open to everyone and lasts through May 15, allowing new enrollments as well as changes to existing coverage.
Legal Aid has 15 Navigators on staff, all trained and certified both by the federal government and the Oklahoma Insurance Department, and located in the following cities: Altus, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Guymon, Hugo, Lawton, Oklahoma City, McAlester, Muskogee, Norman, Poteau, Stillwater, Tulsa, Weatherford and Woodward. LASO is offering this Marketplace assistance as the result of a federal grant to help people know what kinds of coverage are available in their areas and to enroll in such coverage if they so choose.*
To find the nearest Navigator, call 405.313.1780.
The Marketplace is the online platform created to help people enroll in health insurance through private companies with the benefit of a tax credit for most who enroll. Companies offering health insurance through the Marketplace in Oklahoma are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Bright Health, CommunityCare Oklahoma, Medica Insurance Co., Oscar Health and United HealthCare. Tax credits offered through the Marketplace are based on income and can lower dramatically the cost of monthly premiums,. In Oklahoma a family of four earning up to $100,000 qualifies for the tax credit.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment.
Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corporation, the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, 16 United Way or United Fund organizations, aging agencies across the state and attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals.
