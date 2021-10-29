This year’s open enrollment period for the online Healthcare Marketplace begins Monday, Nov. 1 and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO) has 40 trained insurance Navigators across the state ready to help Oklahomans weigh their options. Open enrollment, which lasts through May 15, allows new enrollments as well as changes to existing coverage.
Navigators at LASO, Oklahoma’s statewide non-profit law firm, will provide free, objective healthcare information to Oklahomans across the state, as a result of a federal grant to assist individuals and families make their best insurance decisions. Each Navigator has been trained and certified by the federal government and is licensed by the Oklahoma Insurance Department.
The Navigators are prepared to answer questions and assist consumers with health insurance information but they will not advice or tell consumers which plan to choose. The Navigators do not accept payment or gifts, have no interests in insurance companies and are not insurance agents.
To speak with a certified Navigator, call or text 405.313.1780.
The eight companies offering coverage in Oklahoma through the Marketplace this year are: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Bright Health, Medica Insurance Company, Oscar Health, United HealthCare, Community Care of Oklahoma, Ambetter and Friday Health Plans. Blue Cross and Medica are offering coverage to residents of all 77 counties while the other six companies will be found in select areas only. In addition to providing information concerning the eight private companies offering insurance to Oklahomans, Navigators can help with SoonerCare, Oklahoma’s Medicaid program.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma provides free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income and elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment law. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corporation, the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, 16 United Way or United Fund organizations, aging agencies across the state and attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals.
