Leash Law enforcement to increase at Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR -- Following an increase in incidents involving pets, including a dog bite over the past weekend, law enforcement rangers will be increasing enforcement of leash laws.
All pets must be on a leash of no longer than six feet, or under another secure means of physical control such as a carrier or stroller. Pets may not be left unattended at any time.
Pets are allowed in most areas of the park, but are prohibited in the following locations:
Inside buildings, including the Travertine Nature Center The trails east of the Travertine Nature Center Little Niagara, Bear Falls, and Panther Falls
“Parks can be wonderful places to bring your pets,” says Superintendent Bill Wright, “but crowded areas such as visitor centers or swimming holes can be very stressful, making normally well behaved animals react in unexpected ways, so we don’t allow animals in those areas.
“We have almost twenty miles of trails where pets owners can take their animals that we welcome you to use. All we ask is for you to keep your animals on a leash or in a carrier.
“Keeping them under physical control is important for the safety of other people, your and their pets, and for our wild animals. This will allow us to keep as much of the park open to pets as possible.”
For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.
