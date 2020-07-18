Leaf sampling for pecan and fruit trees

July is the month to determine how much fertilizer will need to be applied to our pecan, peach, and apple plantings for the next spring. How does that work? Tissue sampling.
Leaf tissue sampling is the process of collecting leaves from specific areas of the tree at a particular time of the growing season to submit to the SWAFL lab or other commercial labs. This test analyzes the tissue to see levels of nutrients in the tree and what it can uptake from the soil. Tissue sampling gives a better picture of tree nutrition levels than just looking at soil test results. Soil samples are great tools for assessing soil nutrients and pH prior to planting and to keep an eye on pH every 3-5 years. The pH level and other nutrients that may be out of balance can affect uptake of other nutrients, which can cause deficiencies or toxicities to some plants. Trees may also have hidden deficiencies that could go unnoticed unless tissue sampling was used.
Following the prescribed timing and tissue sampling location gets a more accurate result since nutrients move throughout the tree at different growth stages. The standards were set for the early to mid-July growth stage using the middle leaf on the terminal (not the youngest or oldest leaf). In the case of pecan with compound leaves, the middle pair of leaflets are collected from the middle leaf. On peach and apple with simple leaves, the middle leaf is collected from the terminal.
It’s also important to select trees that are alike. If you have a native pecan orchard and an improved pecan orchard, samples should be collected from each area. Native pecans usually require less nutrients to produce a quality crop. Likewise, if you have apple and peach trees, select samples from both. Don’t combine unhealthy trees with healthy trees or areas with widely different soil types.
Avoid sampling from water sprouts or suckers or shoots that have damage. Collect about 100 leaves or 50 pair of leaflets from around the planting or off several trees. Only collect one pair of leaflets per terminal branch or one leaf per shoot. Avoid leaves that have insect feeding or disease.
Rinse the leaves with tap water (don’t soak) to remove dust and spray residue. Lay the leaves out to dry and then submit to county extension office in a paper sack. Label the paper bag with type of tree, cultivar if available and any other pertinent information. A leaf tissue test at SWAFL is $20 and results are normally available within a couple of weeks.
The lab will return your results with percentage or ppm of nutrients. For each crop, there are ranges that are appropriate for healthy trees. To find interpretation for pecan - http://soiltesting.okstate.edu/publications/interpretation-of-pecan-leaf-analysis. For peach or apple samples, contact becky.carroll@okstate.edu for interpretation of results.
Using leaf tissue sampling as a management tool can help growers save money by applying only what is needed, protect the environment, and have better harvests by supplying nutrients that keep the tree healthy and productive.
Printable Instruction Sheet: http://okpecans.okstate.edu/news/pecan-leaf-samples-instructions HLA 6232 – Fertilizing Pecan & Fruit Trees – http://pods.dasnr.okstate.edu/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-1010/HLA-6232web.pdf.
