The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be offering Leadership YOUniversity.
To date, over 250 people have graduated from this program, which has been in existence since 2009. This program meets six times over the course of five months, starting in January 2020. Each class will have professional speaker(s) discussing topics such as personality traits, generational differences, networking, public speaking, conducting meetings and team building
Kicking off the program is LoisDawn Jones. Jones, aka “LD,” works for Bank of Commerce in Duncan as executive assistant to the chairman and CEO while continuing her education in treasury management services. She has traveled as an ESL teacher internationally and a certified pipefitter in the Great White North. She is a jack of all trades and has been involved in many leadership roles.
Rhett Laubach is a professional communicator, author, leadership expert and founder/operator of YourNextSpeaker LLC. He has been training businesses and individuals on leadership and networking for over 20 years. Rhett’s speaking career has taken him to 47 states, the Bahamas and Canada and to over 1,000,000 audience members.
Kelly Barnes has also been enlisted to engage and improve the participants’ public speaking abilities, as well as referencing the proper way to conduct meetings. Barnes is an accomplished leader and inspirational storyteller who is equipped with life experiences and lessons that can truly develop the leader within those around him. He has a unique ability to draw any audience in with his hilarious and sincere stories and lessons.
The class is limited to 25 participants. Applications can be found online at adachamber.com. The program fee is $525. For more information, contact Shana Wood @swood@obi.org or the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce at 580-332-2506.
The Ada Chamber will be offering one scholarship to a small business. To qualify, your business must have five or fewer employees.
Course schedule
• Wednesday Jan. 8.
• Wednesday Feb. 12.
• Wednesday March 11.
• Wednesday April 8
• Wednesday May 13
• May graduation TBA
