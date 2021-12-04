Leadership YOUniversity, a program for professional growth

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be offering Leadership YOUniversity. To date, over 250 people have graduated from this program and has been in existence since 2009. This program meets six times over the course of five months, starting in January of 2022. Each class will have a professional speaker(s) discussing topics such as personality traits, generational differences, networking, public speaking, conducting meetings, and team building. “LeadershipYOU was an incredible interactive experience that helped me become a more thoughtful and encouraging leader. You get to experience excellent speakers all while connecting with local leaders in the community. I will forever be grateful for the experience, connections, and knowledge I gained while attending Leadership YOU,” said Priscilla Texter, Leadership YOUniversity graduate and committee member.
Kicking off the program is Rhett Laubach, a professional communicator, author, leadership expert, and founder/operator of YourNextSpeaker, LLC. He has been training businesses and individuals on leadership and networking for over 20 years. Rhett’s speaking career has taken him to 47 states, the Bahamas, Canada, and to over 1,000,000 audience members. Kelly Barnes has also been enlisted to engage and improve the participants’ public speaking abilities, as well as referencing the proper way to conduct meetings. Kelly Barnes is an accomplished leader and inspirational storyteller equipped with life experiences and lessons that can truly develop the leader within those around him. He has a unique ability to draw any audience in with his hilarious and sincere stories and lessons.
As part of this year’s Ada Leadership YOUniversity, participants will discover their strengths using the Clifton Strengths assessment, participate in a group training, and have opportunity for a one-on-one Strengths exploration session with Dr. Brandon Hill. Dr. Hill has been engaging leaders and students for over 20 years in how to use their strengths to be fulfilled in their work, to be the best leader they can be, and to create work environments where they and their team thrive.
“The Leadership YOUniversity Committee has done an excellent job identifying topics relevant to today’s business leaders and finding the perfect speakers for each class. I would encourage any business owner or supervisor to consider participating in this program or sending someone from their workplace. Leadership YOU has been a very successful personal leadership development program in the past years and I expect it to be no different this year, “stated Shana Wood, President & CEO of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. The class is limited to 25 participants. Applications can be found online at www.adachamber.com. The program fee is $525 for chamber members and $650 for non-chamber members. For more information, contact the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce at 580-332-2506. Leadership Committee members are Dakota Kinsey, Chairman, Jody Teeter, Hershel Williams, Linda Townsend, Stacey Golightly, Priscilla Texter, Chea Christian, Colton Strickland, and Carmen Carter. “The experience of Leadership YOUniversity class has benefited me for years. Worth the investment of time!” said Jody Teeter.
COURSE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, January 12th – Importance of Networking – Mr. Rhett Laubach
Wednesday, February 9th – Public Speaking/Conducting Meetings – Mr. Kelly Barnes
Wednesday, March 9th – Strength Training – Dr. Brandon Hill
Wednesday, April 13th – Traditional Leadership, Ms. Lyn Watson, SHRM-SCP
Wednesday, May 11th – TBD
May Graduation TBA
