The Leadership Oklahoma board of directors recently elected Scott Stidham, Tulsa market president and director of commercial banking, MidFirst Bank, to chair the organization’s 2019-2020 board of directors.
Leadership Oklahoma is entering its 33rd year as a statewide leadership development program designed to identify, educate and challenge the leaders of our state. This program has had a positive impact on the entire state, with over 1,600 program graduates representing communities from Idabel to Guymon and Altus to Miami.
The board of directors is representative of that membership and has the energy and vision to continue the goal of creating a dynamic network of leaders to shape Oklahoma’s future and to fulfill Leadership Oklahoma’s vision of Oklahoma leaders making Oklahoma the leader.
The board also elected members of its executive committee for the upcoming year.
Officers include vice chair/chair-elect/chair-administration Dr. Lana Reynolds, Seminole; secretary/treasurer/chair-Finance Committee, Tom Evans, Enid; chair-Adult Program Committee, Mark Williams, Edmond; chair-Development Committee, Jodi Lewis, Edmond; chair-Marketing/PR Committee, Jesse Boudiette, Tulsa; chair-Membership Committee, Sammye Cravens, Oklahoma City; chair-Youth Program Committee, Dr. Jason Simeroth, Yukon; and iImmediate past chair/ chair – Nominating Committee, Greg Wheeler, Oklahoma City.
At-large members of the 2019-2020 executive committee are Adam Leaming (youth chair-elect), Ponca City; Heather Lisle (membership chair-elect), Oklahoma City; and Ginny Bass Carl (adult chair-elect), Oklahoma City; Chris Anoatubby, Ada; Melissa Hall, Stillwater; Kathy Banks-Monroe, Lawton; Dr. Deena Fisher, Woodward; Philip Kaiser, Tulsa; and Jim Robertson, Oklahoma City.
Members of the 2019-2020 board of directors are Joe Abshere, Lawton; Alison Anthony, Sand Springs; G.T. Bynum, Tulsa; Brian Byrnes, Edmond; Michele Campbell, Durant; Stephanie Cameron, Tulsa; Kent Carter, Norman; Alan Case, Woodward; Amy Anne Ford, Durant; Cody Hodgden, Woodward; Cody Holcomb, Ada; Kyle Hubbard, Bartlesville; Kyle Hughbanks, Alva; Rachel Hutchings, Skiatook; Jane Jenkins, Oklahoma City; Dwayne Martin, Altus; Ken Miller, Oklahoma City; David Nimmo, Norman; Martie Oyler, Enid; Susan Paddack, Ada; Lyle Roggow, Duncan; Becky Samples, Norman; T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma City; Ted Streuli, Edmond; and David Wagner, Bixby.
Advisory board members elected to serve a one-year term are, Farooq Karim, Norman; Erika Lucas, Edmond; Lindy Ritz, Norman; Dr. Steve Smith, Wilburton; and Cornell Wesley, Oklahoma City.
Dr. Marion Paden, Oklahoma City, serves as the president and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.