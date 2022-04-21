Chris Dvorak has resigned as superintendent at Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
Dvorak has served in that position since June 2019 and was previously employed as OSD principal.
OSD is a division of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services
DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt spoke to the OSD faculty and staff in a video message on April 15. An interpreter for the deaf shared Fruendt’s message in sign language.
“Together we will make it through this transition,” Fruendt said. “I’ve met with the school administrative team who are strong and capable.
“The OSD and DRS executive teams will continue working closely to ensure continued support to students and staff. As we move forward, I will keep you informed and be as transparent as possible.
“I appreciate Chris (Dvorak) for serving in this role and wish him the best,” Fruendt said.
