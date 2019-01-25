Leadership Ada CLEET donation

Shana Wood | Ada Area Chamber of CommerceThe Ada Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ada class recently purchased a pingpong table, paddles and pingpong balls to donate to the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training facility. The ping pong table will be used by the more than 500 cadets who pass through CLEET’s facility each year. The cadets are housed on campus for 15 1/2 weeks. Pictured are the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Ada Class, Cleet A1901 and 1901B.