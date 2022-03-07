Law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the Ada area Monday for a homicide suspect wanted out of Ardmore.
According to information released by Ardmore police, 35-year-old Clarence J. Simpson is a suspect in the shooting of two people at the Pecan Creek Apartment complex in Ardmore Monday morning. One person died and another was hospitalized.
Later Monday morning, Simpson’s phone was reportedly pinged in Ada.
It was unknown if Simpson was staying in Ada, or just passing through. However, law enforcement officers from Ada Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Chickasaw Lighthouse Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol spent a good portion of the day searching for Simpson.
Many schools and businesses went on lockdown while the search was ongoing.
By press time Monday, Simpson had not been located.
Ardmore police said Simpson should be considered armed and dangerous, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.