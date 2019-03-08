OKLAHOMA CITY — As state prisons continue to grapple with severe staffing shortages and dangerous work conditions, a recently released legislative performance audit is recommending that lawmakers spend $19.1 million more to increase salaries.
But Oklahoma lawmakers want to spend just a fraction of that on pay. That’s despite acknowledgment on both sides of the aisle that state prisons are dangerously understaffed and on-site correctional employees are grossly underpaid.
The recently released audit commissioned by the Agency Performance and Accountability Commission — a legislative task force probing state agencies to increase efficiency — found that the Department of Corrections is struggling with high incarceration rates, low staff retention and aging facilities. The Commission recommended a series of reforms, which include the salary hikes, particularly for corrections officers and others that work inside prisons.
But those raises can only be addressed through legislative action, the committee noted.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the report was “spot-on” identifying the personnel issues, but she’s been concerned if lawmakers would follow the recommendations of its own committee, which reportedly spent more than a million dollars on agency audits.
“If they’ve studied the issue and they think it’s around $20 million, then that’s what we should do,” Virgin said. “That’s probably the biggest issue that DOC sees, is the high turnover of their employees. And so we think that’s the No. 1 issue to address with them.”
But a bipartisan measure advancing through the state Legislature proposes spending around $7.9 million on “hazardous pay” raises for current correctional officer employees starting July 1. It would not boost the starting salary for anyone going through correctional officer training or new hires.
That amounts to a $2 raise per hour, said former legislator Bobby Cleveland, the executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, which represents more than 4,000 correctional employees.
While Cleveland supports that raise proposal, he said it’s obviously not enough, based on the audit’s findings.
He said the prison system is having a hard time finding employees who want to work behind bars for $13.74 an hour. For every six employees hired, seven quit, Cleveland said.
“First of all, it’s a very stressful job and the money is not near what it should be,” he said. “It’s a very dangerous job, and you’re working five to seven days a week, 12 hours a day. It’s not safe for the inmates, and it’s not safe for the correctional officers.”
That’s left prisons statewide dangerously short-staffed.
The Legislature’s audit found the retention rate for officers with less than two years’ experience is 43.9 percent. The retention rate is “extremely low” because of pay, working conditions and understaffed facilities, the audit found.
An anonymous employee survey indicated that officers felt unsafe, the audit noted. The agency also is struggling to retain maintenance technicians, medical staff and probation and parole officers.
“We 1,000 percent support that ($2 raise) bill,” said Matt Elliott, a corrections department spokesman. “Our corrections officers are on the front line, looking after our inmates, keeping the public safe. They do all that for the lowest wage among correction officers in this part of the country.“
He said the agency, though, believes all corrections employees deserve a raise because they’re among the lowest paid in state government.
Virgin said there’s strong support in the House for a $2-an-hour pay raise, though her Democratic caucus members would support a higher number.
However, she’s not sure of enough support to increase pay by more than $2 an hour.
She said the Legislature also has its sights fixed on increasing teacher pay and classroom funding along with addressing ongoing financial obligations.
There’s a recognition that any budget surplus is going to go very quickly, she said.
“That’s why we’ve said time and time again — that the revenue conversation can’t be over,” she said.
House budget chair Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said legislative leaders are taking the audit recommendations “very seriously,” and there is Republican support for a raise.
“We’re going to have to move up the salary schedule in order to fill those positions,” he said.
He said Department of Corrections is currently paying nearly $16 million a year in overtime.
“If we do give a raise, I believe that we’ll be able to get more officers, and there will be less overtime pay required,” Wallace said.
But at the end of the day, the Legislature faces budget constraints and will have to prioritize spending, he said.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the issue of correctional officer raises will be addressed through the budgeting process later this year. He said the employees probably will see some sort of a raise, but it’s premature to attach a dollar figure.
“We are very cognizant of the need to make sure that the people who are on the front lines there at the prisons are taken care of,” he said. “They’re woefully underpaid, we know that, and (we’re) just trying to see where we’re at budget-wise.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
