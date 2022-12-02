OKLAHOMA CITY — Time is a tricky thing right now in the Oklahoma Legislature.
While Rep. Kevin West and state Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens both agree that Oklahomans are tired of setting their clocks forward and backward, they’re as divided as the public and their legislative colleagues about whether Oklahomans deserve a later sunset or an extra hour of sleep.
Time ran out again on their perennial dueling bills that proposed permanently eliminating the time change, so both lawmakers said they plan to try to rectify the situation when the Legislature reconvenes in 2023.
“People are tired of moving their clocks,” said Stephens, R-Tahlequah. “…I hear people from Oklahoma say, ‘I don’t care how you stop it, or where it stops, just stop it.’ That’s a very dangerous thing, and we do not want it to stop on standard time.”
He said the debate over clock management is probably the most confusing issue before the Legislature.
When clocks lose an hour — or fall back — during the winter months, they switch to what’s known as standard time. When Oklahomans add an hour — or spring forward — each spring, they enter what’s known as daylight saving time. Clocks remain in daylight saving time for about eight months and in standard time for about four.
Stephens is trying again to make daylight saving time permanent because he believes the vast majority of Oklahomans want an extra hour of daylight in the evenings.
He said a permanent switch to standard time would be bad.
“I’ve done some deep thinking about this and analyzing this, and it would be a horse wreck for us to do that for our economy, for our health, for our mental health,” he said.
Stephens said there’s a spike in heart attacks, strokes and fatal car accidents every time the clock moves forward or backward.
Under federal law, states don’t need congressional approval to opt out of daylight saving time, but no state can eliminate standard time without an act of Congress. Stephens said 19 states are waiting for federal authority to permanently adopt daylight saving time.
Congress is also wrestling with the issue. In March, the U.S. Senate voted to make daylight saving time the new permanent standard, though the measure does give states the option to remain permanently on standard time.
The measure is currently stalled in the U.S. House.
West, R-Moore, said he again plans to propose a ballot initiative to permanently put the state on standard time. If approved, Oklahoma would join the ranks of Arizona, Hawaii and part of Indiana, he said.
“I hear people all the time say that they hate changing the clocks,” he said.
He said in his chamber, there wasn’t much legislative will to change the clocks, but there was a definite desire to let people set their clocks at the ballot box.
“If we get it on the ballot, and if it passes, then that’s what the people wanted,” West said. “If it fails, then we can quit having these arguments every year.”
He said if Oklahoma adopts daylight saving time year-round, it wouldn’t be light until close to 8:30 or 9 a.m. on the shortest days of the year.
West said his ballot measure cleared the House last year, but died in the state Senate after legislators were unable to get their clocks aligned and agree on the ballot measure language. West said senators wanted daylight saving time while the House wanted standard on the ballot. Stephens said over two dozen senators supported his plan.
“Sometimes even though we’re in the same building, and even our chambers are on the same floor, sometimes it’s like we’re in two different states,” West said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
