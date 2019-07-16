Boosting teachers’ pay will help address Oklahoma’s teacher shortage, but it’s only part of the solution, Rep. Ronny Johns said Friday.
“Obviously, part of that is raising the pay,” he said. “We’ve got to attract teachers and in order to do (that), it’s got to be some of the pay raise.
“The predicament that we’re in is teachers — and rightfully so — we want to cut down on class sizes. And so, we need to fund where we can cut down on class sizes.”
Johns said he hoped lawmakers would continue working toward another teacher pay raise during the 2020 legislative season. He also said he thought educators should “change the narrative,” focusing on the joys of teaching instead of the difficulties.
Sen. Greg McCortney predicted that lawmakers would increase funding for common education again in 2020, and he hoped that the Legislature would give local school districts some flexibility in deciding how to spend those extra dollars. He said giving teachers a raise is only one piece of the puzzle of eliminating the teacher shortage.
“There are a lot of things other than pay if you talk to teachers,” he said. “They’ve got other things that they’d like to see worked on, whether it’s class size or everything else. But to fix the teacher shortage problem, that’s going to take a generation.”
The two Ada lawmakers delivered a review of the 2019 session during a legislative breakfast, sponsored by People’s Electric Cooperative. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which was designed to keep people informed about issues facing the state.
Earlier this year, lawmakers pumped an additional $157.9 million into common education, which included an average teacher pay raise of $1,220. It was the second teacher pay raise in two years.
The additional money for public schools included $5.5 million for the Reading Sufficiency Act, fully funding the third-grade reading program for the first time, plus $73.3 million for schools to use to address their most pressing needs.
Lawmakers also appropriated $28 million for higher education to bolster research efforts and boost salaries for college faculty. Another $18 million was earmarked for career tech centers so they could give raises to their employees and teachers.
Other issues
Johns and McCortney also touched on other state issues. including a study of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer and efforts to reform the criminal justice system.
• Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer: McCortney said the Legislature approved a bill which allows the state to move forward with a study of the Arbuckle-Simpson, the sole source of drinking water for Ada and other communities. Senate Bill 568 sets up a revolving fund to pay for the second phase of the study, which explores the relationship between the aquifer and surface water.
McCortney said the study was always a two-part project, but it has taken the state at least a dozen years to start on the second phase of the study because it’s difficult and complex.
“It’s about a six-year study; it’s about a $4 million study,” he said. “And so it’s difficult to get the energy and the momentum to get that done. We did that.”
The Legislature also passed a bill barring the state Department of Environmental Quality from issuing new permits for mines that lie above a sole source aquifer, such as the Arbuckle-Simpson. The measure requires the state Department of Environmental Quality to work with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the Department of Mines to draw up final rules.
McCortney said the two bills will benefit Ada and the rest of southeast Oklahoma.
“The Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer is a sole source aquifer. It’s the only one in the state,” he said. “And what that means is pretty simple: It’s our sole source for water. If we contaminate that water, or if we run that thing dry, U-Haul will be taking all of us somewhere else because we don’t have any other options for how we get our water.”
• Criminal justice reform: Johns said the Legislature made some progress on criminal justice reform in 2019, but more work remains to be done. He noted that one of the last bills the House considered was Senate Bill 252, which dealt with bail reform.
“It failed, but we can do a lot more with it,” he said. “And hopefully, we’ll continue to move that needle to cut down on our incarceration rates.”
