Oklahoma lawmakers are doing some soul-searching after two different multinational companies turned their noses up at nearly $698 million in economic incentive packages that were supposed to seal the deal on electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants that could have created thousands of new jobs.
Volkswagen’s rejection comes on the heels of one by Panasonic. Both international companies had considered building plants at Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park. Panasonic ultimately decided to build its facility in Kansas, while Volkswagen selected Canada.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the fact that Oklahoma has lost out on two major companies in as many years indicates that “something’s not right,” and legislators need to figure out the disconnect and fix it.
“We also need to make sure that Oklahoma is not being used for leverage against another plant, whether it be in Canada or wherever it’s going to be,” Thompson said. “Can we honestly say we’re real and at the table?”
Some lawmakers, meanwhile, said they’re grappling with whether Oklahoma’s ongoing game plan of offering lucrative monetary incentive deals to land the big fish is a sound strategy or a mismatch moving forward. Some lawmakers questioned whether Oklahoma should instead focus on growing the state’s existing businesses by spending smaller amounts of money.
“My concern is if we just turn this into an incentives race, we will always lose,” said state Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. “If it’s just which company can get the most money to relocate somewhere, that’s not a competition I think we’re primed to win.”
Pugh said that when Oklahoma leads with incentives, companies seem to use that to negotiate better deals elsewhere.
Pugh is one of nearly a dozen state senators serving on a new Senate economic development committee. The Senate hastily formed it after the Volkswagen rejection.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said that when states are going after $5 billion investments, there are going to be a lot more losers than winners.
“I do want to see how we can get ourselves in a better position to be able to attract the type of investment we’re looking for and to land those investments,” Treat said.
Treat said the committee will study what different jurisdictions across the country have done to put themselves in the best position to win sought-after investments. He also wants to examine whether there’s a disconnect in the final hours of some of the Oklahoma deals between what lawmakers think they need to deliver and what companies expect.
State senators also told Treat that leaders need to take a closer look at the state’s workforce availability and development and whether its ongoing investments in K-12 schools, CareerTechs and institutions of higher education are adequate. Lawmakers also want to study existing infrastructure and housing availability in rural areas and take an honest look at Oklahoma’s poverty levels.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said the state’s failure to land two companies with the massive incentive packages indicates it’s not just about tax credits and economic incentives for companies that can bring thousands of news jobs.
“They’re looking for communities that support public education, that support health,” Ranson said. “We as a state are not doing that, and so I have a feeling that unless we start focusing on public ed, increasing the health of our citizens, companies are going to overlook us.”
State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers also need to figure out how to maximize the potential of all Oklahomans, instead of driving them off.
“If people leave our small towns, if people leave our communities, that is bad for business,” she said.
State Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, who has been a small-business owner for two decades, said for years the children educated in Oklahoma schools have had to leave the state to pursue jobs or opportunities. He ran for office to pass policies to stop that trend.
Hill said legislators need to continue to address the state’s tax system, invest in improving roadways and fix things that have traditionally been viewed by businesses as being “a black eye” for the state, like being a top incarcerator in the world.
“I have to tell you, as a small-business owner, I’m looking for opportunities for my kids, I’m looking to pay the bills,” Hill said. “I’m looking to make sure that my kids have better than what I did. And so when I’m thinking about the day to day, I often am not looking at all of the issues that consume the Capitol.”
He said employers care about a good education system, want government to stay out of their way and want less bureaucracy.
“I think Oklahoma is at this amazing moment of potential for growth,” he said.
State senators also want examine why large companies only seem interested in relocating to Pryor and whether industrial park investments are needed in other parts of the state.
Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said perhaps the focus moving forward should be more on western Oklahoma.
Pederson said his region has also missed out on landing some big industries due to infrastructure issues like a lack of water and climate issues like drought. He referenced a failed bid to bring a canola plant to Enid.
“We know because of our infrastructure that we’re not going to be able to land those huge companies out there because we don’t have the housing,” he said. “We don’t have the workforce, but yet we have good people willing to do jobs that fit their niche that they can train for.”
He said it would be better to concentrate on bolstering smaller businesses and maybe “not try to get in competition with the whole United States as to who can give them the most money.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
