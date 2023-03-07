Lawmakers must choose between tax relief proposals

Legislators may not be able to afford to pay for school vouchers or private school tax credits and still give residents tax relief on groceries or income taxes, the state’s governor said.
Of the three proposals, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’ll prioritize House Republicans’ Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. It would give tax relief to the families of about 60,000 private and home-schooled students at an estimated price tag of up to $300 million.
One critic, though, Monday questioned why the Republican governor would prioritize a school choice plan that benefits a minority of residents instead of advocating for a plan that would provide tax relief to the majority.
Stitt said the “school choice bill is fantastic” because it will unlock a tremendous amount of new schools and more options for parents.
“Putting $216 million or $250 million in a scholarship or tax credit for a parent is a really small amount when you think about the overall amount that we invest in public education,” Stitt said.
The plan would allow parents whose children are enrolled in private schools to claim a $5,000 annual tax credit, and parents of home-schooled students to receive a $2,500 credit. Those parents could claim the credit to pay for things like tuition, tutoring, textbooks, standardized tests and concurrent enrollment at an institution of higher learning.
Stitt, though, also said he doesn’t want to increase government, and is focused on getting money back to the consumer in a way that will increase Oklahoma’s tax base. He said that could be through permanent or temporary cuts to the grocery tax, an income tax reduction or a combination of both.
“There’s a lot of different ways we could look at that,” he said, adding that he’s going to let the Legislature figure out what’s best.
Stitt has long urged lawmakers to be fiscally prudent with taxpayer funds and save excess revenue in case of a future economic downturn.
“We certainly need to do something,” Stitt said of tax cuts. “(But) we can’t just spend the rest of that money.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, questioned why Republicans would prioritize helping a small affluent portion of Oklahoma’s population instead of all residents through a reduction in the state’s grocery tax.
He said if Stitt has to choose between eliminating the grocery tax and school voucher plans, he hopes the governor will make the right decision.
“I really hope that the governor and everybody else that I work with at the Capitol sees that cutting the grocery tax, that can help everybody out instantly, is the way to go, rather than just helping a few families keep their kids in private schools,” Rosecrants said.
He said he views the House’s tax credit plan for private and home-school families as a voucher. But, Rosecrants said it is almost worse than traditional voucher plans because it will primarily benefit children of affluent families who are already attending private schools. And, at an estimated price tag of about $300 million, he said it also diverts money from what’s available overall to fund all core services statewide, not just public schools.
House Republicans have insisted their tax credit plan is not a voucher plan because it’s not pulling money from appropriated funds for public education.
“House Republicans believe we can get everything done,” said Daniel Seitz, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in response to Stitt’s remarks.
He said Republicans are still working through how it can be accomplished, but said they believe the state economy is strong enough to do all three.
Alex Gerszewski, spokesman for Senate President Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the state Senate continues to work with the House and governor to “find common ground” on “where we can cut taxes.”
“As far as priority measures, with respect to our counterparts, we’re not going to divulge what we’re talking about behind the scenes,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
