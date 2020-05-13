OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor has appointed a bipartisan group of lawmakers to advise him on how nearly $1.2 billion in federal aid should be disbursed statewide.
Tuesday’s announcement comes as Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has faced growing calls from within his own party to increase transparency about how the he plans to use Oklahoma’s share of the federal COVID-19 aid.
“The legislators on this committee have the pulse of the communities they serve,” Stitt said. “I’ve said that Oklahoma is better when we work together, and I am excited to have their input on how we can use these federal funds to serve and enhance the lives of all 4 million Oklahomans.”
Stitt’s administration said it has worked for several weeks to develop the 23-member advisory group along with a “robust tracking and reporting system” for reimbursements. The federal funds may only be used to reimburse for costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency and cannot be used to fill shortfalls in the state budget.
Some lawmakers selected for the advisory group said they were initially caught off guard and surprised.
State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, laughed when he learned of his appointment from a reporter.
Young, who was one of the few Democrats appointed by Stitt, said he’d received a letter about the advisory group but assumed it had gone to all legislators.
He was pleasantly surprised to be selected.
“I’ve been pretty adamant that I haven’t agreed with some of the things that (Stitt) has done to deal with this,” he said. “That says a little bit something about him that he doesn’t mind hearing a little opposition. I would love to serve on any committee that the governor would appoint me (to) because I think a bring a perspective.”
He said he hopes the state can use some of the aid to bolster Oklahoma’s beleaguered unemployment system that struggles to meet demand amid a massive increase in filings.
State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said his biggest priority will be ensuring the funds are spent appropriately, efficiently and effectively.
He said lawmakers will provide a good perspective because they deal with funding all the time and have an idea of some of the best uses.
But Quinn said the committee members will have to be wary of special interest groups clamoring for a piece of the windfall.
“So many times when there (are) special interest groups involved, the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” he said. “I want it to go where the state needs it most. That’s where the debate comes in.”
He said he wants Oklahomans to have confidence in how the funds are spent.
“It’s a huge responsibility, especially when you’re talking about the kind of money you’re going to have at the state’s disposal,” Quinn said.
State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said he was honored to be selected. He said Stitt likely selected him for his health care expertise.
He said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, already asked for information on how the money was spent. Other groups are already looking into the funds to ensure they’re being used in accordance with the law.
“I think that there’s a reason and some wisdom to what the governor is doing, bringing us in there. That is automatic oversight,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.