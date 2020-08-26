Lawmakers complain state park fees hurt poor Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers from eastern Oklahoma complained Tuesday that the state’s newly imposed parking fees at state parks are essentially barring poor residents from spending time at their favorite local attractions.
State Rep. Johnny Tadlock, R-Idabel, said he doesn’t believe local residents living near state parks should have to pay anything extra to help maintain, build and repair park infrastructure. He said Oklahomans living near state parks already pay taxes, which are used to help fund state parks and promote tourism.
Tadlock said many people living in rural Oklahoma don’t have the money to pay the state’s new use fees, which are $8 per vehicle per day for in-state residents or $60 for an annual pass valid at all state parks.
Though he did not propose a funding mechanism, Tadlock said there’s a way for the state park’s department to repair infrastructure without “hammering local people.”
State parks officials though argued during a hearing at the Capitol Tuesday that the new usage fees are necessary because of decades of maintenance underfunding. State park infrastructure is crumbling because of deferrals on repairs. Visitors, meanwhile, are complaining about deteriorating park conditions.
Jerry Winchester, executive director of the state’s Tourism and Recreation Department, said the agency has suffered a 64 percent decrease in state appropriation since budget year 2009.
He said the state has over $1 billion in park assets and needs to spend about $40 million a year to maintain those. The state has been spending only $10 million.
Hard decisions had to be made, said Gino DeMarco, the agency’s deputy director. The parking fees were implemented in June at 22 state parks.
Camping site fees have also been increased, but private businesses also offer similar services, so the state can’t increase those fees much more and remain competitive.
Oklahoma’s parking fees are expected to generate $10 million. That still leaves them well short, DeMarco said.
DeMarco said the parking fees are already funding the replacement of 150 to 200 state park bathrooms. They’ve paid to remodel restaurants and for health and safety upgrades. They’re also paying to repave roadways.
Despite the new usage fees, park visitation in 2020 has increased from 9.3 million to nearly 11.5 million, Winchester said. He said many Oklahomans are investing in annual passes.
Only two states that border Oklahoma don’t charge admission fees, park officials said. Arkansas and Missouri pay for their park system through a tax on sporting goods and associated things like boat sales.
The majority of parks are losing money, and state golf courses in particular continue to drain state coffers.
DeMarco said taxpayers are losing about $10-$40 for every round of golf played. The Sequoyah course in Cherokee County is costing taxpayers $70 per round.
Still, state Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said the new usage fees are robbing rural Oklahomans of their free entertainment. He said fees collected at his local state park are helping subsidize other less successful parks.
Grego said Robbers Cave State Park was built 90 years ago using public funds, but now the state is charging taxpayers to access it.
He said constituents in Wilburton are circumventing the parking fees by cramming into vehicles. Drivers are making multiple trips shuttling people back and forth without actually parking.
“They’re getting around your fee system,” Grego said.
Winchester said he’s seen pickups with maximum numbers of people crammed into them heading into state parks.
Still he argued that access to state parks is not free.
Someone has to pay the cost of mowing the grass, picking up litter, repaving parking lots, fixing ailing restrooms, maintaining dams and dredging lakes overtaken by vegetation and silt.
Winchester asked why local residents living near state parks should get a pass on paying usage fees, when Oklahomans who live in places like Payne County wouldn’t. He said Payne County residents, for instance, pay the same taxes, but don’t have a state park in their area.
He said the state already offers a discount to in-state residents and allows senior citizens and veterans free access.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.