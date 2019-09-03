Law McMeans (yes, that’s his real name) is no stranger to the Ada-area legal community. Having grown up in and around Ada and the Holdenville area, where his grandfather practiced law, McMeans feels at-home here.
A graduate of East Central University and the Oklahoma City University School of Law, McMeans spent some time practicing law with local attorney Erik Johnson before deciding to go his own way. He hung his own shingle, so to speak, partly to honor his grandfather’s dream of making the law more easily accessible to more people.
“Papa always wished more individuals had access to basic legal assistance,” McMeans recently wrote in a column introducing himself to The Ada News readers. “Far too often, price scares individuals away from even seeking out the most basic advice on their specific legal issue. In turn, this has created a very real disconnect, and distrust, between individuals and the legal system.”
Victor W. Pryor Jr., or “Papa,” as he was always known to McMeans, practiced law in Holdenville. His outlook on life and the law had a profound impact on McMeans, an impact which would later influence and help shape McMeans’ own approach to the profession.
“Papa would always joke, ‘It seems the job of several attorneys is to take a simple word and make it as convoluted as possible. They can charge an individual to spell the word, write the word and then explain the word,’” McMeans wrote.
In his introductory column, McMeans welcomed readers to send him legal questions and promised to endeavor to answer at least two per month on the pages of this newspaper — one more opportunity to keep Papa’s dream alive and honor his memory.
But who is Law McMeans? What made him return to Ada after law school, when he could so easily have simply followed the money to Oklahoma City or Tulsa?
The Ada News recently had an opportunity to ask McMeans that question and a few others. Here are his answers, edited for brevity and clarity.
Why Ada? What brought you back here after law school?
“I have roots here. It’s my home. I have a two-year-old daughter and my wife has three very close friends who live here in Ada, and all three of those friends have daughters that are three and under. So, she kind of got to have her own little mean girl group before she was one year old. That was obviously another reason, but the main reason was because ... most of my family lives here in Ada or in Holdenville. So, it’s just, in essence, the right place to come back to.”
What kind of law do you practice? Do you specialize in any particular area of practice?
“I’m a general practitioner. I’ll do any type of case other than bankruptcy or tax (law), but I primarily focus on family and criminal law and estate planning. Those are my three main areas (of practice). “My passion is family law. That’s what I love to do, that’s what I’ve wanted to do since I started at East Central in the legal studies department. I feel like I’m kind of good at it. I feel like it’s an area I can succeed in, and I just like it. I like being able to really help people, because (the cases) are dealing with their kids most of the time.”
We’ve read what you had to say about your grandfather and his dream, but what, specifically, drives you? What do you want to accomplish as an attorney?
“I’m real big on trying to be transparent. Obviously, attorneys have bad names, and there’s a lot of them out there that have good reason to give us bad names, so a big part of my practice is, I try to overexplain and overanalyze to people. I feel like, if they’re going to pay me money, they need to get their money’s worth. I really want to bridge that gap between citizens and the legal industry, because there is a massive hole there.”
Why do you think some attorneys have this reputation, this “bad name?”
“Criminal defense attorneys get some of the worst raps, but they do some of the most important work. It’s much more important, in my opinion, that someone walks free who’s guilty, than someone who’s in jail that’s not guilty. The only way you can make sure that that happens,is for a defense attorney to make the state prove their case. It’s not really about trying to get someone off or let a rapist or a murder run free. That’s not what it’s about. When you represent someone like that, it’s about making sure that ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ isn’t chipped away. If you half-a** one of those things, it’ll slowly get chipped away and every time that’s done, that’s one step closer to my wife (for example) being charged with something that she didn’t do and going to jail for it. It’s about giving people access to their constitutional rights to due process, to equal treatment under the law.”
What would you say to someone who has a negative view of attorneys?
“It’s a select few that have caused that kind of stigma to be put on attorneys. Go talk to one. Very few attorneys actually charge an initial consultation (fee). You can go talk to one for free and just have that discussion with them. You’ll learn really quick if someone’s BS-ing you. If you’re face to face with them, you’ll learn. You’ll get a really good feeling about whether they’re ethical or just there to make a quick buck off of you.”
When you look around any given town or community, you quickly see that attorneys often become part of the fabric of a community. They serve on school and nonprofit boards, they run for public office. Why do you think that seems to happen so naturally?
“Dr. (Christine) Pappas told me when I was in one of her classes, she said something that stuck with me since I was pretty much an undergrad. She said, ‘If you look at the history of the world, if you look at any major societal change ... if you take a look at who’s behind that, every single one, attorneys are the ones that pushed it, started it and got it (pushed) through.’ The profession itself is integral to society, but more specifically, it’s really integral to the American concept.”
Looking back, what kind of impact did ECU have on you? Was it the right choice?
“I got my undergrad at (ECU). I think it’s a phenomenal college, and I think the Legal Studies Department, the program they have at East Central, if someone is actually interested in going to law school, it’s, I think, maybe the best one in the entire state. Because it focuses on the classes you actually take in law school. In undergrad I took legal research and writing I and II, and in my first year of law school I took legal research and writing I and II. I think the Legal Studies Department at East Central, it puts you a step ahead of anyone else when you start law school. Now, it’s up to you to maintain that distance and to keep that advantage, but I think it starts you out in the race a little higher.”
Law McMeans is an adjunct professor of media ethics and law at East Central University in Ada. He is the author of “A Question of Law,” a biweekly column, in which he offers readers answers to their legal questions. If you have a question for McMeans, send it to news@theadanews.com and we’ll make sure he gets it.
