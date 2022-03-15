Laugh with The Second City on March 28 at ECU

The Second City, Chicago’s legendary sketch and improvisation comedy theatre, returns to East Central University at 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 28, at the Ataloa Theatre of ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Aside from being the first name in comedy, The Second City is known for slaying countless audiences and helping launch the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest. The comedy troupe alumni includes comedians such as Amy Poehler, Harold Ramis, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, The Second City’s imprint is all over film, television, and beyond.
The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent and entertaining more than one million audience members a year.
Tickets for The Second City are $30 for adults, $15 for students or children, and free for ECU students. Tickets can be purchased at ecok.edu/boxoffice, via email at boxoffice@ecok.edu or by calling 580-559-5751. The box office is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The 2021-22 Fine Arts Season is sponsored in part by Communication Federal Credit Union, Citizens Bank, Oklahoma Arts Council, Vision Bank, SCORE Broadcasting, The Ada News, Santa Fe Steakhouse and La Quinta Inn
