Latta's High School senior Haley Baber was named the A+ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 11-15.
Baber is a straight-A student with a 4.0 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected as a member of the Academic State Championship team.
Baber was a starter for Latta's Class 2A State Championship softball team, who defeated rival Dale in October 9 to claim the trophy. Baber is currently a starter for the Latta Lady Panthers basketball team.
Baber received a $1000 scholarship at a ceremony Thursday, Jan. 14, sponsored by Seth Wadley Chevrolet, Texoma Chevy Dealers, and KXII Channel 12 television.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.