Helping Latta graduates with the first week of giving is what Latta DECA President Cole McElroy challenged his chapter to do.
They raised over $523.00 themselves for the Latta Partners in Excellence Foundation.
Pictured here with the Latta DECA chapter in the center to present the check is President Cole McElroy with Chad King and Chad Lancaster Latta Partners in Excellence board members. The Latta DECA advisor is Stacy Oakley.
