Latta to host first-ever homecoming parade

In conjunction with the annual homecoming basketball game and ceremony, Latta High School is hosting its inaugural homecoming parade at 1:30 p.m. Friday in front of the school.
The parade will feature four class floats as well as school organizational and community entrees.
The Grand Marshall this year will be Chelsea Alexander, former Latta Panther softballer who went on to play softball at Oklahoma State. Alexander will be accompanied by Latta’s “Homecoming Honorees,” the Class of 2020.
