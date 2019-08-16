Latta High School students, Caroline Skaggs and Hope Wear, will serve as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s state executive officers for the 2019-2020 school year.
Caroline Skaggs is the state Executive Council president. Hope Wear is the state Executive Council vice president of programs.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national nonprofit student organization that helps youth develop leadership and workplace skills to prepare for both college and careers through peer-to-peer education, community engagement, and the application of skills learned in the Family and Consumer Sciences classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.