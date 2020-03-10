Latta student's science project wins top prize

The East Central Oklahoma Regional Science Fair was held Feb. 28 at East Central University. Lincoln Estes’ project, “A Comparative Study of the Effects of the Artificial Sweetener Splenda and Ordinary Cane Sugar on Lactobacillus,” was named Best of Fair as well as the top project in the seventh-ninth grade division.
Lincoln is a ninth-grade student at Latta Public Schools. The Best of Fair award comes with an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California, in May to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
In the high school division, Youngseo Yoon, a student at Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, exhibited the best project in her division. Lyra Estes was named best in the 4th-6th grade division.
Six students’ projects were certified to go on to compete at the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair March 26-28, at Oklahoma State University. Those selected from Latta were Savannah Senkel, Mason Salter, Jaycee Presley and Lincoln Estes. Colton Collins from Holdenville and Youngseo Yoon from OSSM were also selected.
