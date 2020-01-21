Latta Schools celebrated its 100th anniversary Friday night with tours, displays, a ceremony honoring the Latta family and a basketball homecoming ceremony at Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The events surrounded the Panther’s home basketball games against Okemah.
The ceremony honoring the Latta family was held at halftime during the girls game, with an introduction by radio personality and Latta graduate, Kevin Christopher. A plaque memorializing the occasion was presented to the family by Superintendent Cliff Johnson and School Board President Connie Smith.
Displays, where guests flipped through yearbooks and shared memories about sports and academic trophies, were grouped into decades, spanning the school’s 100-year history.
Homecoming ceremonies took place at the end of the evening. Rylan Schlup was named Homecoming King, and Cheyenne Adair was crowned Homecoming Queen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.