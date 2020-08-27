In a letter posted to social media Tuesday evening, Latta Public Schools reported that a member of their staff had been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness, then tested positive for the infection.
“Latta High School learned today that a high school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter stated. “The staff member is currently under quarantine.”
“We had a staff member yesterday found out that they may have been exposed to the virus,” Superintendent Cliff Johnson said. “When they found this out, they immediately informed the principal that this may have occurred.”
Johnson said the staff member sought immediate medical attention.
“The staff member did test positive,” Johnson said. “Once that was confirmed, we began a conversation with the Pontotoc County Health Department. We’re following their recommendations as to how to proceed with this situation based on the circumstances.”
Johnson said the incident shouldn’t immediately affect the day-to-day operations of the school.
“Right now, no one else has been required to quarantine based on this,” Johnson said. “We don’t anticipate, right now, that anyone else will be required to quarantine. The teacher, of course, is home until they meet the CDC guidelines to return. Of course, we’re hoping for a positive health outcome for that person. We’re going to continue to follow our guidelines here at the school. Right now it’s not going to impact class or the school schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.