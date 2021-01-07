Latta Pitch and Promote Winners

Latta DECA Pitch and Promote contest winners were announced recently at an outdoor assembly at Latta High School.
Pictured are winners Stacy Oakley, Latta DECA Advisor, Lynndie Taylor, Presley Cox, Cameron Brooks, Victor Rose, Cole McElroy, Landen Norton, Ryler Rich, Abby Grand, D. T. Wyche, Caden Wilson, Ethan Showalter, Dylan Moffat, Jake LaMack, Bently Hill, Kaiden Harjo, Delaney Hudson, Briana Futischa, Sariya Matlock, and Danielle Erwin.
High School Overall Pitch and Promote Winners are Ryler Rich and Caden Wilson
1st Place Promote Winners - Ryler Rich and Caden Wilson
2nd Place Promote Winners - Abby Grand and Preslee Cox
3rd Place Promote Winners - Lynndie Taylor
High School Pitch Winners
First Place: D.T.Wyche and Ethan Showalter
2nd Place Logan Mackey/Camden Griffin/Christian Wiggins
3rd Place Bentley Hill
Middle School Pitch Winners
1st. Place Cole McElroy and Landen Norton
2nd Place Danielle Erwin, Sariya Matlock
3rd Place Jake LaMack and Dylan Moffat
4th Place Delaney Hudson, Britni Futischa, Kaiden Harjo
5th Place Victor Rose and Cameron Brooks
The group participated in a workshop for Virtual Presentations with professional speaker and author, Allyson McElroy, prior to the awards ceremony. The group received honors from $20 to $200.
