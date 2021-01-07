Latta Pitch and Promote Winners

Pictured recently at Latta High School are Stacy Oakley, Latta DECA Advisor, Lynndie Taylor, Presley Cox, Cameron Brooks, Victor Rose, Cole McElroy, Landen Norton, Ryler Rich, Abby Grand, D. T. Wyche, Caden Wilson, Ethan Showalter, Dylan Moffat, Jake LaMack, Bently Hill, Kaiden Harjo, Delaney Hudson, Briana Futischa, Sariya Matlock, and Danielle Erwin. 

 
 Submitted

Latta DECA Pitch and Promote contest winners were announced recently at an outdoor assembly at Latta High School.  

Pictured are winners Stacy Oakley, Latta DECA Advisor, Lynndie Taylor, Presley Cox, Cameron Brooks, Victor Rose, Cole McElroy, Landen Norton, Ryler Rich, Abby Grand, D. T. Wyche, Caden Wilson, Ethan Showalter, Dylan Moffat, Jake LaMack, Bently Hill, Kaiden Harjo, Delaney Hudson, Briana Futischa, Sariya Matlock, and Danielle Erwin.

High School Overall Pitch and Promote Winners are Ryler Rich and Caden Wilson

1st Place Promote Winners - Ryler Rich and Caden Wilson

2nd Place Promote Winners - Abby Grand and Preslee Cox

3rd Place Promote Winners - Lynndie Taylor

High School Pitch Winners

First Place: D.T.Wyche and Ethan Showalter

2nd Place Logan Mackey/Camden Griffin/Christian Wiggins

3rd Place Bentley Hill

Middle School Pitch Winners

1st. Place Cole McElroy and Landen Norton

2nd Place Danielle Erwin, Sariya Matlock

3rd Place Jake LaMack and Dylan Moffat

4th Place Delaney Hudson, Britni Futischa, Kaiden Harjo

5th Place Victor Rose and Cameron Brooks

The group participated in a workshop for Virtual Presentations with professional speaker and author, Allyson McElroy, prior to the awards ceremony. The group received honors from $20 to $200.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you