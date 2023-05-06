Mrs. Tammie Byrd has been named the 2023-2024 Latta Secondary Site and District Teacher of the Year, and Mrs. Amber Johnston has been named as Latta’s Elementary Site Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Tammie Byrd is a high school teacher at Latta Public School. She is currently teaching Pre-AP English I, Pre-AP English II, English I, and English II. She is a 1988 graduate from Stonewall High School.
After high school, Mrs. Byrd continued her education at East Central University where she earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree in 1992 followed by a Master’s degree in Elementary Education in 1997.
Mrs. Byrd is currently in her thirty-first year of teaching. She first began her teaching career as a co-op music instructor where she spent many years teaching PK-12th grade music and choir. She then expanded her teaching credentials to include middle school reading and spelling, as well as high school English. She also obtained certification to teach high school speech/drama/debate.
Before teaching at Latta, Mrs. Byrd taught at Stonewall Public school for three years, Allen Public Schools for one year, Roff Public Schools for two years, and Vanoss Public Schools for twenty-three years.
Tammie is married to her husband, Troy Byrd. Together, they have four children: Caleb Stone and his wife Kaytlin; Nathan Stone and his wife Chasity; Miranda Byrd, and Caitlyn Byrd. They also have two grandchildren- Laylah and Bodee Stone.
When presented with the honor of Secondary Site and District Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Byrd stated, “I am humbled to be recognized as Latta’s District Teacher of the Year. However, I am simply a reflection of the positive and energetic environment that Latta has become known for. When I first came to Latta five years ago, I heard the phrase “The Latta Way” for the first time. I have been blessed to witness that motto in action many times over. Essentially, it means to remain focused on excellence in every way, no matter what others may or may not be doing. Latta is a special place, and I am so thankful God opened the door of opportunity for me to serve this school and community. I will be forever grateful for the encouragement I have received from my principal, Mr. Stan Cochran, my dynamic co-workers who continue to flood our halls with positive energy, and perhaps most of all--- my students! They inspire me every day to continue to learn, and I admire their resilience. Finally, I want to thank my family for supporting me and loving me unconditionally. I pray for continued health and vitality, as well as the words of Psalm 90:17 “May the favor of the Lord our God rest upon us, and establish the work of our hands.”
Latta is honored to have Mrs. Byrd as our district teacher of the year.
Mrs. Amber Johnston has been named as Latta’s 2023-2024 Elementary Site Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Johnston is a fourth grade math and spelling teacher at Latta Elementary.
Amber graduated from East Central University in 2007 where she received a Bachelor of Elementary Education.
Mrs. Johnston has been an educator for sixteen years, and the last ten years have been served at Latta. Previously, she taught 5th grade at Whitebead for one year, 4th and 2nd grades at Bowlegs for five years, and she has taught first, second, and fourth grades at Latta.
Amber has been married to her husband, J.D. Johnston, for twenty-two years. Together, they have a son, Jeron Johnston, a Latta graduate and current University of Oklahoma student; a daughter, Jordy Johnston, a 7th grade student at Latta; and Taylor Johnston, who works at the JD McCarthy center.
When asked about receiving this award, she said, “I am very blessed and honored to receive the Elementary Site Teacher of the Year. I work with some amazing teachers. I have the best teaching team who makes my job fun. I also have the best students who have amazing parental support.”
Mrs. Johnston is quite deserving of this prestigious honor.
