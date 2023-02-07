Latta names new superintendent

The Latta Board of Education recently named Stan Cochran as the next Superintendent of Latta Public Schools.
Mr. Cochran has served as an administrator at Latta High School for the past 23 years after serving for 8 years as the Assistant Principal of Byng High School. He began his career at Varnum Public Schools by serving for 4 years as a mathematics teacher and principal.
Mr. Cochran and his wife, Renae, a Contract Specialist for the United States Environmental Protection Agency at Kerr Laboratory, are both graduates of East Central University. They have one daughter, Hannah (a 2010 graduate of Latta High School), a son-in-law, Dusty Rowland, and two granddaughters, Livvy and Molly. The Cochrans are active members of Crosspointe Church in Ada.
Mr. Cochran stated, “I am very humbled and blessed by this opportunity, and I am grateful to the Latta Board of Education for placing their trust and confidence in me to lead our outstanding school district. This responsibility is not taken lightly, and I look forward to continuing the great legacy, culture, and excellence of Latta Public Schools.”
Mr. Cochran will assume duties as Superintendent on July 1.
