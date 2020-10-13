It was state championship weekend for the fall sports and two area schools finished at the top of their class on the diamond.
The Latta Lady Panthers and the Roff Tigers both won state championships over the weekend in Oklahoma City, one in fastpitch softball and the other in baseball.
Latta and coach Missy Rogers won their second fast-pitch title with a 5-3 win over No. 2 Dale in Class 2A. Roff and coach Ead Simon won their third fall title baseball title with a 9-3 win over No. 1 Red Oak in Class B.
Lady Panthers
Latta was ranked No. 4 going into the state tournament and beat No. 5 Wyandotte 5-0) No. 1 Silo 5-4 in extra innings and No. 2 Dale 5-3 in the finals for their first title since 2016.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Latta coach Missy Rogers said. “The heart we have shown this week and just rising to the occasion,”
Latta finished with an impressive 34-6 record and finished off the season on a seven-game win streak. Their last loss was to 3A State Champion Tishomingo 1-0. They won seven striaght OSSAA playoff games beginning with districts and finishing with the title.
They posted four shutouts in the playoffs and finished with 25 shutouts this season.
Latta loses three seniors off this squad, Brylea Russell, Camryn Jesse and Hailey Barber, but return a bevy of players that will be looking for a return to Hall of Fame Stadium.
Roff Tigers
Roff lost two games early in the season one to Canute and the other the Red Oak. The Tigers then ripped off 26 straight wins on their way state title.
Roff won eight straight playoff games and defeated No. 8 Tupelo 5-2, No. 3 Lookeba-Sickles 19-8 and No. 1 Red Oak 9-3 this weekend to win their second title in three years and their third overall at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
“Honestly, we hadn’t played well all tournament,” Simon said. “Kind of sputtered. We just came out today and got in a good spot early.”
In their playoff run, they scored 111 runs while surrendering only 16, including three shutouts.
Five seniors, Coby Simon, Wil Joplin, Conner Owens, Tanner Graves and Trayson Miller will look to continue their streak and look for another title in the spring before graduating.
For a complete report from these two contests, see today’s sports section.
