||||
Latta homecoming coronation
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SASAKWA [ndash] Graveside services for Jackie Lynn Lewis, 71, of Sasakwa are 2 p.m. Saturday at Lightning Ridge Cemetery, Brother Wesley Martin will officiate. Mrs. Lewis died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home. She was born May 17, 1949, in Ada to J. T. and Goldie Stevens McConnell. S…
ADA [ndash] Services for Standle Allen Anderson, Sr., 66, of Ada are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at The Refuge Church, Denny Truett will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mr. Anderson died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born February 15, 1954, in Sugarland, …
SULPHUR [ndash] Willis Lee Wofford, 74, of Sulphur, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Sulphur Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- New business is Ada's first ever rock quarry open to the public
- 6 killed at Oklahoma home, person taken into custody
- Broken headlight leads to felony pot charges
- UPDATE 12:32: Suspect in multiple slaying had rap sheet; schools rushing to provide counseling
- Gunman kills brother, 5 children in Oklahoma
- Felonies Jan. 26
- Ada City Council to meet Monday
- Gallagher named Most Outstanding Wrestler at conference tournament
- 5 children, 1 man killed in Oklahoma shooting
- Dr. Shirley Mixon named state OKWHE chair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.