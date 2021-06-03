ROFF [ndash] Services for Bobby Jack "Bob" Tolliver will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Fitzhugh Baptist Church, Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Burial will be at East Hill Cemetery, Roff, OK. Mr. Tolliver died Thursday, May 26, 2021. He was born May 9, 1943, at Fitzhugh, OK to Kid…