The Latta FFA held their annual Ice Dip event on January 13, 2023.
Latta FFA’s senior officers ( Clayton Hayes, Sheridan Adair, Kyndal Schlup, Autumn Sutton, and Mallory Reeves), Superintendent Scott Morgan, and Elementary Principal Shawna Lancaster huddled under a tractor bucket filled with ice and water.
With a temperature of 42° outside, everyone was shivering in their t-shirts and shorts. FFA Advisor, Seth Reeves then dumped the entire bucket of water onto the group.
Latta FFA’s Ice Dip is an event held to raise money for the school’s Special Olympics team. The event was started by Latta graduate and FFA member Chelsea Alexander, who then went on to begin a similar event called the Chilly Cowboy at OSU.
Since 2017, over $3,000 has been raised. The Ice Dip is a huge part of exemplifying the last line of the FFA Motto ‘living to serve’.
