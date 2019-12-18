Latta FFA students place in livestock handling competition

TULSA — Three students from the Latta FFA chapter placed sixth at the 2019 Tulsa Farm Show Livestock Handling Scholarship Contest Dec. 13. Jonathan Morrow, Angelle Jimenez and Kaycee Reeves competed against nearly 30 other students from across Oklahoma.
Sponsored by American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union, the annual competition showcases the skills of young 4-H and FFA members in practical, real-life cattle handling scenarios, such as weighing for accurate dosage, vaccinating and tagging calves in a hydraulic chute. Contestants are judged on skill, accuracy and efficiency as they process the animals.
“While stress-free processing has always been a goal of good cattlemen, proper and efficient handling has become even more important in the modern age of livestock production,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “With an increased need to diversify herds, producers can now expect cattle of all ages and backgrounds to be sent through the chute. It’s vital that young producers understand the needs of each animal.”
The annual contest begins in July with a written exam that measures students’ knowledge of livestock handling practices. At the state level, the competition emphasizes the application of classroom study to actual agricultural production scenarios. In order to excel, students must take knowledge out of the classroom and apply it in a real-world situation.
“The industry needs young producers more than ever,” said Blubaugh. “We hope this contest encourages young producers on their path to becoming full-fledged cattlemen and cattle women. This is a noble profession to pursue. We want them to know we’ll be supporting them every step of the way.”
The livestock handling written exam takes place at Oklahoma State University’s Big Three Field Days. Ten teams of three students qualify for the state competition, with the top two teams from each FFA district advancing to the finals. The 10 final teams are guaranteed cash scholarship awards and top-placing teams also receive prize buckles, all sponsored in part by AFR/OFU. This year’s first-place team also won a Priefert Sweep System to be used by the entire FFA chapter.
Each year, AFR/OFU partners with Midwest Shows Inc. and other sponsors to offer the livestock handling program. For more information on the Tulsa Farm Show Livestock Handling Scholarship Contest or other AFR/OFU-sponsored youth events, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at (405)218-5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR/OFU principles.
